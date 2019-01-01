QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
10.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
West Island Brands Inc, formerly Matica Enterprises Inc is a company focused on the medical marijuana industry. Its projects include Dorval, Ionic mist, Hemmingford, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

West Island Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Island Brands (WIBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Island Brands (OTCQB: WIBFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West Island Brands's (WIBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West Island Brands.

Q

What is the target price for West Island Brands (WIBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West Island Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for West Island Brands (WIBFF)?

A

The stock price for West Island Brands (OTCQB: WIBFF) is $0.3181 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:28:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West Island Brands (WIBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West Island Brands.

Q

When is West Island Brands (OTCQB:WIBFF) reporting earnings?

A

West Island Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West Island Brands (WIBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Island Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does West Island Brands (WIBFF) operate in?

A

West Island Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.