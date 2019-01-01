ñol

Western Asset Inflation
(NYSE:WIA)
10.59
00
At close: May 26
10.2802
-0.3098[-2.93%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.13 - 14.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 23.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 46.8K
Mkt Cap247M
P/E8.15
50d Avg. Price11
Div / Yield0.5/4.76%
Payout Ratio30.5
EPS-
Total Float-

Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA), Dividends

Western Asset Inflation issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Western Asset Inflation generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.98%

Annual Dividend

$0.4680

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Western Asset Inflation Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Western Asset Inflation (WIA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Western Asset Inflation (WIA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Western Asset Inflation ($WIA) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Western Asset Inflation (WIA) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Western Asset Inflation (WIA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Western Asset Inflation (WIA) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA)?
A

The most current yield for Western Asset Inflation (WIA) is 5.30% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

