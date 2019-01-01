QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.3 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
36.2K/31.3K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.48%
52 Wk
0.9 - 2.64
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.4
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Whitehaven Coal is a large Australian independent thermal and semisoft metallurgical coal miner with several mines in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales. It also owns the large undeveloped Vickery and Winchester South deposits in New South Wales and Queensland, respectively. Coal is railed to ports in Newcastle for export to Asian customers. The Maules Creek and Narrabri mines should be the key driver of an expansion in Whitehaven's share of salable coal production to approach 18 million tonnes from fiscal 2024, from about 15 million tonnes in fiscal 2021. Development of the Vickery deposit could see approximately 7.2 million tonnes of additional equity production, with first output likely in our view from around 2025.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Whitehaven Coal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK: WHITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whitehaven Coal's (WHITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whitehaven Coal.

Q

What is the target price for Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whitehaven Coal

Q

Current Stock Price for Whitehaven Coal (WHITF)?

A

The stock price for Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK: WHITF) is $2.35 last updated Today at 4:52:11 PM.

Q

Does Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whitehaven Coal.

Q

When is Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) reporting earnings?

A

Whitehaven Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whitehaven Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Whitehaven Coal (WHITF) operate in?

A

Whitehaven Coal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.