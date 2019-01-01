Whitehaven Coal is a large Australian independent thermal and semisoft metallurgical coal miner with several mines in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales. It also owns the large undeveloped Vickery and Winchester South deposits in New South Wales and Queensland, respectively. Coal is railed to ports in Newcastle for export to Asian customers. The Maules Creek and Narrabri mines should be the key driver of an expansion in Whitehaven's share of salable coal production to approach 18 million tonnes from fiscal 2024, from about 15 million tonnes in fiscal 2021. Development of the Vickery deposit could see approximately 7.2 million tonnes of additional equity production, with first output likely in our view from around 2025.