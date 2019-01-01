WH Group, listed on the Hong Kong exchange, is a holding company and the world's largest vertically integrated producer of pork and related packaged meat products. Its revenue is mainly derived from activities undertaken by its China and U.S. operations, which are respectively via 70%-owned Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development and wholly owned Smithfield Foods. In the U.S. its key packaged meats brands, in which it has a 33% market share, include Nathan's hot dogs, Armour, John Morrell, and Curly's, while in China, products are mainly under the Shuanghui brand, where it also has a 19% market share. We expect the company's operating profit to be split almost equally between the U.S. and China with a small contribution from Europe.