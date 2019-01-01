QQQ
West African Resources Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration in Burkina Faso. It focuses on the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project. The Group's mineral portfolio also includes gold and copper-gold exploration permits in Burkina Faso. The company operates in two segments: Mining operations and Exploration.

West African Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West African Resources (WFRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West African Resources (OTCPK: WFRSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West African Resources's (WFRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West African Resources.

Q

What is the target price for West African Resources (WFRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West African Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for West African Resources (WFRSF)?

A

The stock price for West African Resources (OTCPK: WFRSF) is $0.8074 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West African Resources (WFRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West African Resources.

Q

When is West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) reporting earnings?

A

West African Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West African Resources (WFRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West African Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does West African Resources (WFRSF) operate in?

A

West African Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.