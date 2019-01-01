QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11 - 14.8
Mkt Cap
357M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
23.41
EPS
0.05
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel. The company operates in three segments of the real estate industry namely, Ownership and management of revenue-producing residential and commercial properties (Rental), Ownership and management of hotel properties (Hotel), and the Development and sale of residential housing (Development).

Wall Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wall Financial (WFICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wall Financial (OTCPK: WFICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wall Financial's (WFICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wall Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Wall Financial (WFICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wall Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Wall Financial (WFICF)?

A

The stock price for Wall Financial (OTCPK: WFICF) is $11 last updated Today at 6:39:33 PM.

Q

Does Wall Financial (WFICF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Wall Financial (OTCPK:WFICF) reporting earnings?

A

Wall Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wall Financial (WFICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wall Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Wall Financial (WFICF) operate in?

A

Wall Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.