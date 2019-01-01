QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
World Financial Holding Group is engaged in the purchase, development and management of senior retirement facilities located in Mainland China.

World Financial Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Financial Holding (WFHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Financial Holding (OTCPK: WFHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Financial Holding's (WFHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Financial Holding.

Q

What is the target price for World Financial Holding (WFHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Financial Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for World Financial Holding (WFHG)?

A

The stock price for World Financial Holding (OTCPK: WFHG) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Financial Holding (WFHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Financial Holding.

Q

When is World Financial Holding (OTCPK:WFHG) reporting earnings?

A

World Financial Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Financial Holding (WFHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Financial Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does World Financial Holding (WFHG) operate in?

A

World Financial Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.