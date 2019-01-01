W&E Source Corp provides air ticket reservations, hotel reservations, and other travel-related services. It is engaged in services, such as airline and cruise ticketing, customized and packaged tours, travel blogs, travel magazines, sales of travel-related merchandise, group hotel reservations, business travel arrangements, conference travel arrangements, car rental, and admission ticket sale for local tourist attractions. The company earns revenue from providing travel consulting and travel arrangement advisory services and service revenue from travel schedule arrangements and advisory.