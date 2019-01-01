QQQ
Wescan Goldfields Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its properties include Jojay gold property, Fork Lake property, and Munro Lake gold property.

Wescan Goldfields Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wescan Goldfields (OTCPK: WEGOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wescan Goldfields's (WEGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wescan Goldfields.

Q

What is the target price for Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wescan Goldfields

Q

Current Stock Price for Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF)?

A

The stock price for Wescan Goldfields (OTCPK: WEGOF) is $0.064 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 17:12:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wescan Goldfields.

Q

When is Wescan Goldfields (OTCPK:WEGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Wescan Goldfields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wescan Goldfields.

Q

What sector and industry does Wescan Goldfields (WEGOF) operate in?

A

Wescan Goldfields is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.