Range
16.56 - 16.56
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/5.4K
Div / Yield
1.1/6.65%
52 Wk
14.02 - 20.85
Mkt Cap
60.7B
Payout Ratio
64.59
Open
16.56
P/E
16.65
EPS
0.46
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Westpac is Australia's oldest bank and financial services group, with a significant franchise in Australia and New Zealand in the consumer, small business, corporate, and institutional sectors, in addition to its major presence in wealth management. Westpac is among a handful of banks around the globe currently retaining very high credit ratings. The bank benefits from a large national branch network and significant market share, particularly in home loans and retail deposits.

Analyst Ratings

Westpac Banking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westpac Banking (WEBNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westpac Banking (OTCPK: WEBNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westpac Banking's (WEBNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westpac Banking.

Q

What is the target price for Westpac Banking (WEBNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westpac Banking

Q

Current Stock Price for Westpac Banking (WEBNF)?

A

The stock price for Westpac Banking (OTCPK: WEBNF) is $16.555 last updated Today at 2:38:42 PM.

Q

Does Westpac Banking (WEBNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 5, 2003.

Q

When is Westpac Banking (OTCPK:WEBNF) reporting earnings?

A

Westpac Banking does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westpac Banking (WEBNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westpac Banking.

Q

What sector and industry does Westpac Banking (WEBNF) operate in?

A

Westpac Banking is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.