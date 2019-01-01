ñol

Warehouses De Pauw
(OTCGM:WDPSF)
36.55
00
At close: May 19
38.9477
2.3977[6.56%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.7 - 46.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 185.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E5.99
50d Avg. Price34.63
Div / Yield0.93/2.54%
Payout Ratio14.06
EPS1.21
Total Float-

Warehouses De Pauw (OTC:WDPSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Warehouses De Pauw reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$88.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Warehouses De Pauw using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Warehouses De Pauw Questions & Answers

Q
When is Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM:WDPSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Warehouses De Pauw

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM:WDPSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Warehouses De Pauw

Q
What were Warehouses De Pauw’s (OTCGM:WDPSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Warehouses De Pauw

