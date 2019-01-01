Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC:WDOFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 11
EPS
$0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$63.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$66.7M
Earnings History
Wesdome Gold Mines Questions & Answers
When is Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF) reporting earnings?
Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2021 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Wesdome Gold Mines’s (OTCQX:WDOFF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
