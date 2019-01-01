QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Worlds Inc is a company that designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive, three-dimensional (3D) Internet websites. The company creates its Internet sites, as well as sites available through third-party online service providers. It focuses on the development of virtual worlds which has several applications comprising a virtual meeting place, a 3D e-commerce store, a virtual classroom, and others. The core technologies developed by the company include WorldsShaper, WorldsServer, WorldsBrowser, WorldsPlayer, and Worlds Gamma Libraries.

Worlds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worlds (WDDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worlds (OTCQB: WDDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Worlds's (WDDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worlds.

Q

What is the target price for Worlds (WDDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Worlds

Q

Current Stock Price for Worlds (WDDD)?

A

The stock price for Worlds (OTCQB: WDDD) is $0.073 last updated Today at 4:05:23 PM.

Q

Does Worlds (WDDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Worlds.

Q

When is Worlds (OTCQB:WDDD) reporting earnings?

A

Worlds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worlds (WDDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worlds.

Q

What sector and industry does Worlds (WDDD) operate in?

A

Worlds is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.