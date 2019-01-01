Worlds Inc is a company that designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive, three-dimensional (3D) Internet websites. The company creates its Internet sites, as well as sites available through third-party online service providers. It focuses on the development of virtual worlds which has several applications comprising a virtual meeting place, a 3D e-commerce store, a virtual classroom, and others. The core technologies developed by the company include WorldsShaper, WorldsServer, WorldsBrowser, WorldsPlayer, and Worlds Gamma Libraries.