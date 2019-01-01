|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wellness Center USA (OTCQB: WCUI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wellness Center USA.
There is no analysis for Wellness Center USA
The stock price for Wellness Center USA (OTCQB: WCUI) is $0.0213 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:12:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Wellness Center USA.
Wellness Center USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wellness Center USA.
Wellness Center USA is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.