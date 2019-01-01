Wellness Center USA Inc is a US-based company which is primarily engaged in online sports and nutrition supplements marketing and distribution. The company operates through two segments namely Distribution of targeted ultraviolet (UV) phototherapy devices for dermatology and sanitation purposes and Authentication and encryption products and services. It mainly designs, develops, and markets a targeted ultraviolet phototherapy device; provides diagnostic, surgical, treatment, research and setting standards and protocols; and provides clients premiere authentication technology for the protection of a variety of products and brands from illicit counterfeiting and diversion activities.