Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
123.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Wellness Center USA Inc is a US-based company which is primarily engaged in online sports and nutrition supplements marketing and distribution. The company operates through two segments namely Distribution of targeted ultraviolet (UV) phototherapy devices for dermatology and sanitation purposes and Authentication and encryption products and services. It mainly designs, develops, and markets a targeted ultraviolet phototherapy device; provides diagnostic, surgical, treatment, research and setting standards and protocols; and provides clients premiere authentication technology for the protection of a variety of products and brands from illicit counterfeiting and diversion activities.

Wellness Center USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wellness Center USA (WCUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wellness Center USA (OTCQB: WCUI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wellness Center USA's (WCUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wellness Center USA.

Q

What is the target price for Wellness Center USA (WCUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wellness Center USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Wellness Center USA (WCUI)?

A

The stock price for Wellness Center USA (OTCQB: WCUI) is $0.0213 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:12:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wellness Center USA (WCUI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wellness Center USA.

Q

When is Wellness Center USA (OTCQB:WCUI) reporting earnings?

A

Wellness Center USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wellness Center USA (WCUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wellness Center USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Wellness Center USA (WCUI) operate in?

A

Wellness Center USA is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.