World Copper Ltd is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Escalones and Cristal, both located in Chile and it's copper oxide project, Zonia, located in Arizona. World Copper's Chilean assets include five copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources, significant soluble copper mineralization, and exciting potential to expand the resource base. The Zonia project in Arizona is a project with a clear path to production and compelling economics.