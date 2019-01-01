QQQ
Range
0.57 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/44.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
51.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
89.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:30AM
World Copper Ltd is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Escalones and Cristal, both located in Chile and it's copper oxide project, Zonia, located in Arizona. World Copper's Chilean assets include five copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources, significant soluble copper mineralization, and exciting potential to expand the resource base. The Zonia project in Arizona is a project with a clear path to production and compelling economics.

World Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Copper (WCUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Copper (OTCQB: WCUFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are World Copper's (WCUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Copper.

Q

What is the target price for World Copper (WCUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for World Copper (WCUFF)?

A

The stock price for World Copper (OTCQB: WCUFF) is $0.57845 last updated Today at 3:15:14 PM.

Q

Does World Copper (WCUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Copper.

Q

When is World Copper (OTCQB:WCUFF) reporting earnings?

A

World Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Copper (WCUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does World Copper (WCUFF) operate in?

A

World Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.