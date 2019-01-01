Western Capital Resources Inc is a direct marketer of roses, plants, seeds, holiday gifts, and home restoration products. It operates thorough Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises an authorized Cricket Wireless dealer and involves the retail sale of cellular phones and accessories to consumers. The Direct to Consumer segment consists of online and direct marketing retailer. The Consumer Finance segment consists of retail financial services. All the business activity is functioned through Canada.