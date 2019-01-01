QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Western Capital Resources Inc is a direct marketer of roses, plants, seeds, holiday gifts, and home restoration products. It operates thorough Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises an authorized Cricket Wireless dealer and involves the retail sale of cellular phones and accessories to consumers. The Direct to Consumer segment consists of online and direct marketing retailer. The Consumer Finance segment consists of retail financial services. All the business activity is functioned through Canada.

Western Capital Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Capital Resources (WCRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Capital Resources (OTCQB: WCRS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Capital Resources's (WCRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Capital Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Western Capital Resources (WCRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Capital Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Capital Resources (WCRS)?

A

The stock price for Western Capital Resources (OTCQB: WCRS) is $7.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:56:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Capital Resources (WCRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Capital Resources.

Q

When is Western Capital Resources (OTCQB:WCRS) reporting earnings?

A

Western Capital Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Capital Resources (WCRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Capital Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Capital Resources (WCRS) operate in?

A

Western Capital Resources is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.