Range
0.09 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
151.9K/147.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
106.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
636.25
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
WB Burgers Asia Inc, formerly Business Solutions Plus Inc is a holding company that is a business combination related shell company.

Analyst Ratings

WB Burgers Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WB Burgers Asia (WBBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WB Burgers Asia (OTCPK: WBBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WB Burgers Asia's (WBBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WB Burgers Asia.

Q

What is the target price for WB Burgers Asia (WBBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WB Burgers Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for WB Burgers Asia (WBBA)?

A

The stock price for WB Burgers Asia (OTCPK: WBBA) is $0.1048 last updated Today at 4:24:25 PM.

Q

Does WB Burgers Asia (WBBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WB Burgers Asia.

Q

When is WB Burgers Asia (OTCPK:WBBA) reporting earnings?

A

WB Burgers Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WB Burgers Asia (WBBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WB Burgers Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does WB Burgers Asia (WBBA) operate in?

A

WB Burgers Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.