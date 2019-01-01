QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 11
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Wave Sync Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wave Sync Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wave Sync (WAYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wave Sync (OTCPK: WAYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wave Sync's (WAYS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wave Sync.

Q

What is the target price for Wave Sync (WAYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wave Sync

Q

Current Stock Price for Wave Sync (WAYS)?

A

The stock price for Wave Sync (OTCPK: WAYS) is $0.11 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 18:01:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wave Sync (WAYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wave Sync.

Q

When is Wave Sync (OTCPK:WAYS) reporting earnings?

A

Wave Sync does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wave Sync (WAYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wave Sync.

Q

What sector and industry does Wave Sync (WAYS) operate in?

A

Wave Sync is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.