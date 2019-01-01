QQQ
World Access Inc is engaged in the site development & provides construction management services for the telecommunication industry. It also provides wireless communications site acquisition, zoning and permitting.

World Access Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy World Access (WAXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Access (OTCEM: WAXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Access's (WAXS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Access.

Q

What is the target price for World Access (WAXS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Access

Q

Current Stock Price for World Access (WAXS)?

A

The stock price for World Access (OTCEM: WAXS) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:50:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Access (WAXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Access.

Q

When is World Access (OTCEM:WAXS) reporting earnings?

A

World Access does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Access (WAXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Access.

Q

What sector and industry does World Access (WAXS) operate in?

A

World Access is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.