Wandisco PLC is a provider of collaboration software to the software development industry. It offers Active Data Replication, a patented technology that enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers. The company primarily serves the big data and source code management markets. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, real-time analytics, and an internet of things. The company currently operates in three geographical markets: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company's largest end market by revenue is North America.