Western Alaska Minerals Corp is engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company is focused on exploring the Illinois Creek Mining District in Western Alaska. The group's projects include IC Oxide Gold, Round Top, Honker Gold, Waterpump Creek, and TG North. Its portfolio consists of mineral deposits namely gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It also includes a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and a NI 43-101 oxide gold resource at the Illinois Creek deposit.