QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.74 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Alaska Minerals Corp is engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company is focused on exploring the Illinois Creek Mining District in Western Alaska. The group's projects include IC Oxide Gold, Round Top, Honker Gold, Waterpump Creek, and TG North. Its portfolio consists of mineral deposits namely gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It also includes a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) and a NI 43-101 oxide gold resource at the Illinois Creek deposit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Alaska Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Alaska Minerals (OTCPK: WAMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Alaska Minerals's (WAMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Alaska Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Alaska Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF)?

A

The stock price for Western Alaska Minerals (OTCPK: WAMFF) is $0.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:11:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Alaska Minerals.

Q

When is Western Alaska Minerals (OTCPK:WAMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Alaska Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Alaska Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Alaska Minerals (WAMFF) operate in?

A

Western Alaska Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.