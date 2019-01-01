Vynleads Inc is a provider of health and wellness information for people who are pre-diabetes or who have type 2 diabetes. Its core product is Done With Diabetes (DWD), which helps families manage, control, and prevent type 2 diabetes by providing them education, information, tools, and resources on an all-inclusive science-based platform. Its other product is Lifestyle Blueprint, a digital guide that provides dietary recommendations for a very low-calorie eight-week diet together with information focusing on what, how, and how much a person eats, nutritional information, and how a person's body does and does not use food to enable its customers to continue a more successful lifestyle.