Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
10.1K/29.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
30.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Vycor Medical Inc is engaged in designing, developing and marketing medical devices for use in neurosurgery in the United States. It has developed ViewSite Brain Access System, which helps to reduce brain tissue trauma that arises from excessive pressure at the edges of the blade. It also provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for patients having disorders resulting from neurological brain damage caused by a stroke. The company operates through two segments: Vycor Medical, which focuses on devices for neurosurgery; and NovaVision, which focuses on neurostimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of visual field loss. The majority of the revenue comes from the Vycor Medical segment in the United States.

Vycor Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vycor Medical (VYCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vycor Medical (OTCQB: VYCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vycor Medical's (VYCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vycor Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Vycor Medical (VYCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vycor Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Vycor Medical (VYCO)?

A

The stock price for Vycor Medical (OTCQB: VYCO) is $0.078 last updated Today at 2:55:13 PM.

Q

Does Vycor Medical (VYCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vycor Medical.

Q

When is Vycor Medical (OTCQB:VYCO) reporting earnings?

A

Vycor Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vycor Medical (VYCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vycor Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Vycor Medical (VYCO) operate in?

A

Vycor Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.