Vycor Medical Inc is engaged in designing, developing and marketing medical devices for use in neurosurgery in the United States. It has developed ViewSite Brain Access System, which helps to reduce brain tissue trauma that arises from excessive pressure at the edges of the blade. It also provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for patients having disorders resulting from neurological brain damage caused by a stroke. The company operates through two segments: Vycor Medical, which focuses on devices for neurosurgery; and NovaVision, which focuses on neurostimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of visual field loss. The majority of the revenue comes from the Vycor Medical segment in the United States.