Analyst Ratings

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Total International Stock ETF's (VXUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) is $60.27 last updated Today at 4:18:02 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) operate in?

A

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.