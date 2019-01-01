QQQ
Range
28.05 - 28.85
Vol / Avg.
7.7K/10.8K
Div / Yield
0.27/1.00%
52 Wk
24.36 - 45.29
Mkt Cap
28.5B
Payout Ratio
133.68
Open
28.4
P/E
140.62
EPS
0.02
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Vestas is a leading manufacturer of wind turbines with the highest installed capacity under service in the world. The firm operates two business segments: power solutions and services. The power solutions segment designs, manufactures, and installs onshore and offshore wind turbines. The services segment performs operating and maintenance service work on wind turbines. The U.S. accounted for approximately 19% of revenue in 2021.

Vestas Wind Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWSYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vestas Wind Systems's (VWSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vestas Wind Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF)?

A

The stock price for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWSYF) is $28.345 last updated Today at 3:59:17 PM.

Q

Does Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

When is Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWSYF) reporting earnings?

A

Vestas Wind Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Vestas Wind Systems (VWSYF) operate in?

A

Vestas Wind Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.