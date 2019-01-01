Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$3.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.5M
Earnings History
Vivos Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) reporting earnings?
Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.48, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.
What were Vivos Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:VVOS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.3M, which beat the estimate of $3.2M.
