Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
143.2K/361.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
145.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Vital Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on rare earth, technology metals, and gold projects. Its geographical segments include Australia, Canada, and Burkina Faso, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Australia. Its projects include Nechalacho and Wigu Hill project.

Vital Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vital Metals (VTMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vital Metals (OTCPK: VTMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vital Metals's (VTMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vital Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Vital Metals (VTMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vital Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Vital Metals (VTMXF)?

A

The stock price for Vital Metals (OTCPK: VTMXF) is $0.035 last updated Today at 4:00:01 PM.

Q

Does Vital Metals (VTMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vital Metals.

Q

When is Vital Metals (OTCPK:VTMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Vital Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vital Metals (VTMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vital Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Vital Metals (VTMXF) operate in?

A

Vital Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.