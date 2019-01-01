Vital Healthcare Prop Stock (OTC:VTHPF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Vital Healthcare Prop
(OTC:VTHPF)
Vital Healthcare Prop Stock (OTC:VTHPF)

Vital Healthcare Prop Stock (OTC: VTHPF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.3.8K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0
Vital Healthcare Property Trust is a healthcare REIT. The vast majority of revenue is generated in Australia, followed by New Zealand. Most of the company's tenants are for-profit hospitals, followed by medical consultants and nonprofit hospitals. The company is focused on protecting the interests of investors and other stakeholders. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.
Vital Healthcare Prop Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Vital Healthcare Prop (OTC: VTHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Vital Healthcare Prop's (VTHPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Vital Healthcare Prop.

Q
What is the target price for Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Vital Healthcare Prop

Q
Current Stock Price for Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF)?
A

The stock price for Vital Healthcare Prop (OTC: VTHPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vital Healthcare Prop.

Q
When is Vital Healthcare Prop (OTC:VTHPF) reporting earnings?
A

Vital Healthcare Prop does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Vital Healthcare Prop.

Q
What sector and industry does Vital Healthcare Prop (VTHPF) operate in?
A

Vital Healthcare Prop is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Healthcare Facilities industry. They are listed on the OTC.