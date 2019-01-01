Vantage Drilling International is an offshore drilling contractor. It operates and manages a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews on a day rate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells. Its rig fleet consists of ultra-deep-water drillships including Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer; and Jackups including Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller, Aquamarine Driller, Topaz Driller, and Soehanah. The majority of its revenue is generated from India followed by Qatar, Indonesia, and other countries.