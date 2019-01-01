QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Vantage Drilling International is an offshore drilling contractor. It operates and manages a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews on a day rate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells. Its rig fleet consists of ultra-deep-water drillships including Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer; and Jackups including Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller, Aquamarine Driller, Topaz Driller, and Soehanah. The majority of its revenue is generated from India followed by Qatar, Indonesia, and other countries.

Vantage Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vantage Drilling (VTDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vantage Drilling (OTCPK: VTDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vantage Drilling's (VTDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vantage Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Vantage Drilling (VTDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vantage Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Vantage Drilling (VTDRF)?

A

The stock price for Vantage Drilling (OTCPK: VTDRF) is $6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:27:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vantage Drilling (VTDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vantage Drilling.

Q

When is Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Vantage Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vantage Drilling (VTDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vantage Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Vantage Drilling (VTDRF) operate in?

A

Vantage Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.