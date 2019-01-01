QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
106M
Outstanding
Visionstate Corp invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Everything, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT, it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers, and other public facilities. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.


Visionstate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Visionstate (VSSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Visionstate (OTCPK: VSSSF) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Visionstate's (VSSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Visionstate.

Q

What is the target price for Visionstate (VSSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Visionstate

Q

Current Stock Price for Visionstate (VSSSF)?

A

The stock price for Visionstate (OTCPK: VSSSF) is $0.0393 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:50:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Visionstate (VSSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Visionstate.

Q

When is Visionstate (OTCPK:VSSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Visionstate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Visionstate (VSSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Visionstate.

Q

What sector and industry does Visionstate (VSSSF) operate in?

A

Visionstate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.