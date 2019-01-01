Visionstate Corp invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Everything, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT, it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centers, and other public facilities. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.