There is no Press for this Ticker
Voiceserve Inc is an applications development company that is focused on developing high quality, scalable, and cost efficient VoIP softswitch platform solutions for global telecommunications service providers.

Voiceserve Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voiceserve (VSRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voiceserve (OTCEM: VSRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voiceserve's (VSRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voiceserve.

Q

What is the target price for Voiceserve (VSRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voiceserve

Q

Current Stock Price for Voiceserve (VSRV)?

A

The stock price for Voiceserve (OTCEM: VSRV) is $0.0053 last updated Wed Jul 07 2021 13:30:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voiceserve (VSRV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voiceserve.

Q

When is Voiceserve (OTCEM:VSRV) reporting earnings?

A

Voiceserve does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voiceserve (VSRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voiceserve.

Q

What sector and industry does Voiceserve (VSRV) operate in?

A

Voiceserve is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.