Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp offers expertise in developing solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products and is actively involved in the early stages of Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality game development. The revenue is generated from the royalty interest in five games, Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Catch and Release, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, and Worbital. These games are distributed world-wide on various gaming platforms including Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Oculus among others.