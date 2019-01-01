Verus International Inc is a United States-based company. The firm along with its subsidiary operates a global food business. It is engaged in the international consumer packaged goods, foodstuff distribution and wholesale trade. The company sells meat, vegetables and other staples under its brands. Some of its products are ice creams, candies, french fries, pulses, rice, grains, and other related food items. The firm caters to diversified markets such as Asia, South America, and MENA Region among others. Verus's focus is to be a multi-line supplier of its brands to supermarkets, hotels, and wholesale trade partners who service the consumer food space.