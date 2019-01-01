QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Verus International Inc is a United States-based company. The firm along with its subsidiary operates a global food business. It is engaged in the international consumer packaged goods, foodstuff distribution and wholesale trade. The company sells meat, vegetables and other staples under its brands. Some of its products are ice creams, candies, french fries, pulses, rice, grains, and other related food items. The firm caters to diversified markets such as Asia, South America, and MENA Region among others. Verus's focus is to be a multi-line supplier of its brands to supermarkets, hotels, and wholesale trade partners who service the consumer food space.

Verus International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verus International (VRUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verus International (OTCPK: VRUS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Verus International's (VRUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verus International.

Q

What is the target price for Verus International (VRUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verus International

Q

Current Stock Price for Verus International (VRUS)?

A

The stock price for Verus International (OTCPK: VRUS) is $0.009 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Verus International (VRUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verus International.

Q

When is Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) reporting earnings?

A

Verus International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verus International (VRUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verus International.

Q

What sector and industry does Verus International (VRUS) operate in?

A

Verus International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.