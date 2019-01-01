ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Virtus Investment
(NASDAQ:VRTS)
193.96
2.21[1.15%]
At close: May 27
193.96
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low191.74 - 195.1
52 Week High/Low161.31 - 338.8
Open / Close193.17 / 193.96
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.43.3K / 57.4K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E7.55
50d Avg. Price201.68
Div / Yield6/3.09%
Payout Ratio18.06
EPS4.38
Total Float5.1M

Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), Dividends

Virtus Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virtus Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.50%

Annual Dividend

$6.0

Last Dividend

Apr 29

Next Dividend

Jul 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Virtus Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Virtus Investment (VRTS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Virtus Investment (VRTS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Virtus Investment ($VRTS) will be on August 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Virtus Investment (VRTS) shares by July 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Virtus Investment (VRTS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Virtus Investment (VRTS) will be on July 28, 2022 and will be $1.50

Q
What is the dividend yield for Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS)?
A

The most current yield for Virtus Investment (VRTS) is 3.43% and is payable next on August 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.