QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Varca Ventures Inc engages in mining and exploration of mineral properties. It has re-staked a claim on certain property covering 357 hectares (882.6 acres) located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Varca Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Varca Ventures (VRCV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Varca Ventures (OTCEM: VRCV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Varca Ventures's (VRCV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Varca Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Varca Ventures (VRCV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Varca Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Varca Ventures (VRCV)?

A

The stock price for Varca Ventures (OTCEM: VRCV) is $0.0101 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 19:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Varca Ventures (VRCV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Varca Ventures.

Q

When is Varca Ventures (OTCEM:VRCV) reporting earnings?

A

Varca Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Varca Ventures (VRCV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Varca Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Varca Ventures (VRCV) operate in?

A

Varca Ventures is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.