Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada with a primary focus on the Lac Dore and Iron-T Properties in Quebec that are prospective for vanadium, titanium, and iron. Additionally, the company is engaged in research in novel hydrometallurgical processes for recovering vanadium, iron, and titanium products from vanadiferous feedstocks such as titanomagnetite concentrates and industrial waste streams.