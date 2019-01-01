QQQ
Vanguard Utilities ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (ARCA: VPU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Utilities ETF's (VPU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Utilities ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Utilities ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Utilities ETF (ARCA: VPU) is $145.7 last updated Today at 3:50:12 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.93 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Utilities ETF (ARCA:VPU) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Utilities ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Utilities ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) operate in?

A

Vanguard Utilities ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.