Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Vapor Group Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of vaporizers and electronic cigarettes and e-liquids. The company also markets consumer products including the Whizboard brand of scooters and Hoverkart accessories sold by Smart Wheels. Its products are marketed under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brands. All products are sold nationwide through distributors and directly to consumers through company-owned websites.

Vapor Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vapor Group (VPOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vapor Group (OTCEM: VPOR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vapor Group's (VPOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vapor Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vapor Group (VPOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vapor Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vapor Group (VPOR)?

A

The stock price for Vapor Group (OTCEM: VPOR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:30:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vapor Group (VPOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vapor Group.

Q

When is Vapor Group (OTCEM:VPOR) reporting earnings?

A

Vapor Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vapor Group (VPOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vapor Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vapor Group (VPOR) operate in?

A

Vapor Group is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.