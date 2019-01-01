Vapor Group Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of vaporizers and electronic cigarettes and e-liquids. The company also markets consumer products including the Whizboard brand of scooters and Hoverkart accessories sold by Smart Wheels. Its products are marketed under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brands. All products are sold nationwide through distributors and directly to consumers through company-owned websites.