Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
22.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Voip-Pal.com Inc is a US-based development stage company. It operates in one reportable segment being the acquisition and development of VoIP-related intellectual property including patents and technology. The company provides a proprietary transactional billing platform to serve the points and air mile business, and a provider of anti-virus applications for smartphones.

Voip-Pal.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voip-Pal.com (VPLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voip-Pal.com (OTCQB: VPLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voip-Pal.com's (VPLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voip-Pal.com.

Q

What is the target price for Voip-Pal.com (VPLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voip-Pal.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Voip-Pal.com (VPLM)?

A

The stock price for Voip-Pal.com (OTCQB: VPLM) is $0.0125 last updated Today at 3:49:24 PM.

Q

Does Voip-Pal.com (VPLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voip-Pal.com.

Q

When is Voip-Pal.com (OTCQB:VPLM) reporting earnings?

A

Voip-Pal.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voip-Pal.com (VPLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voip-Pal.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Voip-Pal.com (VPLM) operate in?

A

Voip-Pal.com is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.