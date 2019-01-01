Stock (VPIM), Quotes and News Summary

Vitality Prime Inc formerly SpectralCast Inc is a designer, and manufacturer of specialty electronics. The company integrates and cultivates high-tech consumer electronic products with the aim of building a global encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, also known as the Overnet. The wireless layer creates an individually controlled content environment with access to all forms of media obtained through one location source. Orbital has designed patented solutions for creating a public/private terrestrial network, through the mass deployment of technologies that will change the way people interact with each other and the environments.