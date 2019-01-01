ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Value Partners Gr
(OTCPK:VPGLF)
0.354
00
At close: Apr 21
0.3558
0.0018[0.51%]
After Hours: 7:49AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 0.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 68.8K
Mkt Cap650.5M
P/E11.3
50d Avg. Price0.39
Div / Yield0.01/2.88%
Payout Ratio105.69
EPS-
Total Float-

Value Partners Gr (OTC:VPGLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Value Partners Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Value Partners Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Value Partners Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Value Partners Gr (OTCPK:VPGLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Value Partners Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Value Partners Gr (OTCPK:VPGLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Value Partners Gr

Q
What were Value Partners Gr’s (OTCPK:VPGLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Value Partners Gr

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.