Viper Networks Inc is an Indian-based company that operates in LED lighting products. It is primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas (streets and highways), parking lots, and warehousing facilities anywhere. Further, it also offers intelligent lighting solutions with cameras, sensors, and wireless technologies. The company is also into providing telecom engineering services in the U.S., Middle East, and Northern Africa. The company derives most of the revenue from the sale of Led products.