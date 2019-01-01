QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Viper Networks Inc is an Indian-based company that operates in LED lighting products. It is primarily involved in the manufacturing and distribution of LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas (streets and highways), parking lots, and warehousing facilities anywhere. Further, it also offers intelligent lighting solutions with cameras, sensors, and wireless technologies. The company is also into providing telecom engineering services in the U.S., Middle East, and Northern Africa. The company derives most of the revenue from the sale of Led products.

Viper Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viper Networks (VPER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viper Networks's (VPER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viper Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Viper Networks (VPER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viper Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Viper Networks (VPER)?

A

The stock price for Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) is $0.002135 last updated Today at 3:32:35 PM.

Q

Does Viper Networks (VPER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viper Networks.

Q

When is Viper Networks (OTCPK:VPER) reporting earnings?

A

Viper Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viper Networks (VPER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viper Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Viper Networks (VPER) operate in?

A

Viper Networks is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.