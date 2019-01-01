QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.59 - 44.3
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.5
Shares
149.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Valmet Corp is a Finland-based company that supplies technologies, automation solutions, and other services to customers in the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company has four segments: Services, Automation, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. The Services segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides offerings that are intended to increase the environmental or cost efficiency of its customers' production processes. Roughly half of Valmet's sales are generated in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.

Valmet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valmet (VOYJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valmet (OTCGM: VOYJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Valmet's (VOYJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valmet.

Q

What is the target price for Valmet (VOYJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valmet

Q

Current Stock Price for Valmet (VOYJF)?

A

The stock price for Valmet (OTCGM: VOYJF) is $44.3 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 15:05:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valmet (VOYJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valmet.

Q

When is Valmet (OTCGM:VOYJF) reporting earnings?

A

Valmet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valmet (VOYJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valmet.

Q

What sector and industry does Valmet (VOYJF) operate in?

A

Valmet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.