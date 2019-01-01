Koninklijke Vopak is a tank storage provider for the oil and chemical industry. The company provides storage facilities and handling services for bulk liquid products and gases, including oil, chemicals, gases, liquefied natural gas, and biofuels. The company organises itself into five segments, which are principally based on geography: Europe & Africa, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Americas and LNG. The Netherlands contributes the largest portion of revenue, followed by Asia (principally Singapore), Americas (principally the United States), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.