There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Mind Solutions Inc develops systems for the Brain-Computer-Interface market, which includes wireless headset technology and software applications. The company's product line is categorized into two types, software, and hardware. Mind Mouse, Master Mind and Think Tac, Toe are software application and NeuroSync is a hardware product used in mobile smart phones, as well as on traditional personal computers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mind Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mind Solutions (VOIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mind Solutions (OTCEM: VOIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mind Solutions's (VOIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mind Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Mind Solutions (VOIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mind Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Mind Solutions (VOIS)?

A

The stock price for Mind Solutions (OTCEM: VOIS) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:50:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mind Solutions (VOIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mind Solutions.

Q

When is Mind Solutions (OTCEM:VOIS) reporting earnings?

A

Mind Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mind Solutions (VOIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mind Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Mind Solutions (VOIS) operate in?

A

Mind Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.