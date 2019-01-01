Vobile Group Ltd is a provider of online video content protection services. It operates a Subscription-based SaaS business that consists of content protection platforms and Transaction-based SaaS business which includes content monetization platforms to enable revenue-sharing for conventional home video distribution through its conventional PPT platform. Its products are VideoTracker, ReClaim, TV Ad Tracking, Online TVOD PPT, MediaWise, and others. The company operates in the United States, Japan, Mainland China and Others, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.