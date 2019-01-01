QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Nano Mobile Healthcare Inc engages in developing a platform technology that analyzes Volatile Organic Compound signatures in a person's breath by using a handheld device providing immediate results. The company has identified two markets been the detection of lung cancer and the presence of marijuana in a driver's breath. Its secondary device testing indications include forms of cancer, chronic diseases such as heart failure as well as or contagious diseases such as strep throat. Its sensor can be connected through Bluetooth to any capable smart device running an iOS or Android operating system.


Nano Mobile Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nano Mobile Healthcare (OTCPK: VNTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nano Mobile Healthcare's (VNTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nano Mobile Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nano Mobile Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH)?

A

The stock price for Nano Mobile Healthcare (OTCPK: VNTH) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 3:23:48 PM.

Q

Does Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nano Mobile Healthcare.

Q

When is Nano Mobile Healthcare (OTCPK:VNTH) reporting earnings?

A

Nano Mobile Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nano Mobile Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Nano Mobile Healthcare (VNTH) operate in?

A

Nano Mobile Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.