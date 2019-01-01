Nano Mobile Healthcare Inc engages in developing a platform technology that analyzes Volatile Organic Compound signatures in a person's breath by using a handheld device providing immediate results. The company has identified two markets been the detection of lung cancer and the presence of marijuana in a driver's breath. Its secondary device testing indications include forms of cancer, chronic diseases such as heart failure as well as or contagious diseases such as strep throat. Its sensor can be connected through Bluetooth to any capable smart device running an iOS or Android operating system.