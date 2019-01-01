QQQ
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (ARCA: VNLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF's (VNLA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)?

A

The stock price for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (ARCA: VNLA) is $49.215 last updated Today at 3:37:57 PM.

Q

Does Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (ARCA:VNLA) reporting earnings?

A

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) operate in?

A

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.