Range
5.05 - 5.05
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.49 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
151.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
30M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Vanjia Corp is a development stage company. The company is focused in building affordable homes in Houston, Texas.

Vanjia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanjia (VNJA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanjia (OTCPK: VNJA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanjia's (VNJA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanjia.

Q

What is the target price for Vanjia (VNJA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanjia

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanjia (VNJA)?

A

The stock price for Vanjia (OTCPK: VNJA) is $5.05 last updated Today at 3:05:51 PM.

Q

Does Vanjia (VNJA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vanjia.

Q

When is Vanjia (OTCPK:VNJA) reporting earnings?

A

Vanjia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanjia (VNJA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanjia.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanjia (VNJA) operate in?

A

Vanjia is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.